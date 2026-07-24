OKLO Takes Major Step Toward Isotope Production With DOE Nod

Oklo Inc. OKLO has secured startup authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor under the Reactor Pilot Program. The approval completes the DOE authorization process and permits fuel loading, startup testing and progress toward first criticality, when a reactor first sustains a controlled nuclear chain reaction. The decision followed a detailed readiness review confirming that the facility, operating procedures, trained personnel and safety-management systems were prepared to support reactor startup and operations.

Groves is a low-power test reactor intended to demonstrate construction, commissioning and operating capabilities while advancing OKLO’s plans for domestic isotope production. Such isotopes could eventually support cancer care, manufacturing, scientific research, space exploration and national security. The nuclear technology company moved from groundbreaking to startup authorization in just over 10 months. During that period, it built the facility, established an operating organization, qualified personnel, implemented nuclear and safety programs, procured fuel and major equipment, and completed the DOE review process.

The project also creates a potential template for future commercial isotope facilities. Groves was privately financed, built on private land and assembled using commercially sourced systems alongside components manufactured by OKLO. This approach gives the company practical experience in engineering, construction, commissioning, operations and regulatory authorization.

Management believes the systems, supplier relationships and operating programs developed through Groves can be applied to future projects, potentially lowering execution risk and improving deployment timelines. The DOE’s pilot framework also allowed construction and organizational-readiness work to advance alongside regulatory reviews while maintaining strict safety oversight.

OKLO’s Groves authorization also highlights the broader momentum building across the advanced nuclear sector, as developers move from design and testing toward licensing, deployment and commercial operations. Several publicly traded companies are pursuing distinct reactor technologies and target markets within this emerging industry.

Other Companies Advancing Nuclear Technology

NuScale Power SMR is among the leading developers of small modular reactor technology and is the first company to receive U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for a design. NuScale Power is working with partners on projects in the United States and overseas, including Romania, while advancing plans to support large-scale power deployment. NuScale Power believes its modular reactors can deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity for utilities, industries and AI-driven data centers, keeping NuScale Power at the forefront of the commercial small modular reactor market.

Meanwhile, NANO Nuclear Energy NNE is focused on smaller microreactors through its KRONOS MMR design. The company is preparing to begin the NRC licensing process for its first deployment at the University of Illinois after its construction permit application is formally accepted. At the same time, NANO Nuclear is pursuing opportunities in AI data centers, industrial facilities and defense applications while expanding partnerships that could support future commercialization.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have lost some 42% over the past year, underperforming the industry's growth.

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OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.04 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 25 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.