OKLO Stock Touches 52-Week Low: Is the Worst Already Priced In?

After a strong run in 2025, Oklo Inc. OKLO has come under heavy selling pressure, with the stock falling 42.7% over the past three months and recently touching a 52-week low of $39.53. The weakness has not been limited to OKLO, as NuScale Power SMR has declined about 41% and NANO Nuclear Energy NNE has dropped roughly 40% over the same period. The broad pullback suggests that investors have become more cautious about early-stage nuclear developers because of long commercialization timelines, ongoing losses and limited near-term revenue visibility.

3-Month Price Performance Comparison

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Still, OKLO’s deeper slide raises an important question: Has the market already priced in most of the company’s execution risks, or could the stock remain under pressure until regulatory progress and project development begin producing clearer financial results?

Regulatory Progress, Customer Pipeline Back Long-Term Story

Unlike traditional reactor developers, OKLO is building a vertically integrated platform that combines power generation with fuel fabrication, fuel recycling and isotope production. This integrated approach could provide multiple revenue opportunities over time instead of relying solely on electricity sales.

The company has continued to make operational progress despite the stock's weakness. Construction activities are advancing at the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility, while work continues on the Aurora-INL project, where the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved the company's Principal Design Criteria topical report. Oklo is also progressing its Aurora-Ohio development alongside plans for a 1.2-gigawatt power campus with Meta, while expanding isotope capabilities through the Groves test reactor and the Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory.

Compared with NuScale Power, which focuses primarily on commercializing light-water small modular reactors, and NANO Nuclear, which is developing portable microreactors, OKLO is attempting to build an entire nuclear ecosystem. While this broader strategy increases execution complexity, it also creates more potential growth avenues if commercialization succeeds.

Falling Earnings Estimates Reflect OKLO’s Near-Term Challenges

Despite these operational milestones, Wall Street remains cautious. The Zacks Consensus Estimate now points to roughly 3% and 9% wider losses for both 2026 and 2027, respectively. Those downward estimate revisions reflect investors' recognition that OKLO remains a pre-revenue company with significant development costs before meaningful commercial operations begin.

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The company continues to invest heavily across several projects simultaneously, including reactor deployment, fuel fabrication, recycling facilities and isotope production. While these investments may strengthen its long-term competitive position, they also delay profitability and increase execution risk.

The earnings outlook also compares unfavorably with peers. NuScale Power has progressed further in certain licensing activities, while NANO Nuclear continues to advance its own commercialization roadmap. Although all three companies remain early-stage nuclear developers, investors are increasingly rewarding companies that demonstrate clearer visibility toward future revenues.

Several Catalysts Could Change Investor Sentiment

Although current earnings remain weak, several upcoming developments could improve confidence in Oklo's business.

The company recently achieved an important milestone after receiving Department of Energy approval of the Documented Safety Analysis for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor. The project has now entered the final startup review process and targets first criticality after completion of readiness reviews. This milestone supports OKLO's broader isotope strategy, which aims to supply radioisotopes for healthcare, manufacturing, scientific research and national security applications.

OKLO has also strengthened its engineering capabilities through acquisitions while continuing to build fuel supply infrastructure. Its Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility and Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center are designed to support long-term reactor deployment by improving access to nuclear fuel and recycling capabilities. The company's collaboration with NVIDIA and Los Alamos National Laboratory to apply artificial intelligence to fuel validation further demonstrates its effort to combine advanced computing with nuclear technology.

Image Source: Oklo Inc.

Meanwhile, NuScale Power and NANO Nuclear continue to compete for leadership in the emerging advanced nuclear market. Both companies are pursuing their own regulatory and commercialization milestones, meaning investor attention will likely shift toward whichever developer demonstrates the fastest progress. Even so, OKLO's vertically integrated strategy, customer relationships and fuel-cycle capabilities differentiate it from both SMR and NNE.

OKLO's Risks Still Cannot Be Ignored

The biggest challenge remains execution. OKLO still generates virtually no recurring operating revenues, while commercial power production remains several years away. Delays in regulatory approvals, construction schedules or fuel availability could postpone commercialization further.

The company is also spending aggressively to develop multiple projects simultaneously. If timelines slip, additional financing may eventually become necessary despite its current liquidity. Moreover, valuation remains heavily dependent on future expectations rather than operating fundamentals.

Competition also continues to intensify. NuScale Power already possesses greater market visibility in certain reactor segments, while NANO Nuclear is pursuing similar opportunities in advanced microreactors. Investors therefore have multiple nuclear developers to choose from, making execution increasingly important.

Time to Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

OKLO remains one of the most ambitious companies in the advanced nuclear industry, with progress across reactor development, fuel fabrication, recycling and isotope production supporting its long-term vision. However, the stock's sharp decline reflects legitimate concerns about widening losses, delayed revenue generation and significant execution risks. While upcoming regulatory milestones and commercialization progress could eventually improve investor sentiment, the near-term outlook remains uncertain. Given the weaker earnings estimate revisions and the risks associated with its pre-revenue business model, OKLO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.