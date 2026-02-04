Is Oklo Stock the Next Great Passive-Income Powerhouse for 2026?

Key Points

Oklo finds itself in the right place at the right time as big tech companies commit to nuclear energy.

A long-term deal with Meta Platforms shows demand for Oklo's small nuclear reactors.

Oklo's high valuation and pre-revenue business model leave very little room for error.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Viewing Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) as a passive-income powerhouse before it has generated a profit is a bit optimistic, but investors who can zoom out may see the opportunity. It's not a suitable pick for investors who want high-yield dividend stocks right now.

However, Oklo can mirror the path of other superstar growth stocks, such as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which started as an unprofitable company, scaled its business, and now pays dividends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Meta Platforms has only a 0.29% yield, but that yield, as a reflection of cost basis, is much higher for the people who bought shares 10 years ago. That's the type of opportunity Oklo could provide if it grows rapidly and becomes profitable in the future.

The nuclear energy thesis

Oklo produces small modular reactors, which are smaller than traditional nuclear reactors, making them more practical at scale. Investors must believe nuclear energy will go mainstream to accumulate Oklo shares, and there are reasons to think that this is the case.

Nuclear energy is a carbon-free energy source that provides 24/7 base-load power. This energy can be used as a power source for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which is central to the bullish thesis.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has been investing heavily in nuclear energy, with the department touting 2025 as "one of the biggest years in U.S. nuclear energy history." The DOE has approved Oklo's small modular reactor designs. Oklo's Aurora reactor was also selected for the DOE's pilot program.

Oklo is already working with big tech

Oklo is still a few years away from commercialization, but it's already winning big deals. Oklo and Meta Platforms recently announced that they will work together to develop a 1.2 gigawatt nuclear power plant in Ohio. While the exact dollar amount wasn't revealed in the press release, Meta Platforms has agreed to prepay for power and provide funding to advance the project.

The project has a lengthy timeline. Reconstruction starts in 2026, and the first phase should come online as early as 2030. The entire 1.2 gigawatt site will be completed by 2034.

Meta Platforms isn't the only tech company that is bullish on nuclear energy. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has touted the importance of nuclear energy in previous years, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang views it as a reliable energy source for AI infrastructure. Their bullish perspectives on nuclear energy suggest that Oklo and other competitors can secure more deals in the future.

Oklo is a high-risk stock

Although tech companies are eager to invest in nuclear energy, Oklo stock isn't a slam dunk. It's a pre-revenue company with high operating costs that will only go up as it builds more sites. Lucrative big tech deals can make the stock worth it in the long run, especially if it secures more contracts in the years ahead.

However, Oklo has a $12 billion market cap, which gives it a higher valuation than high-growth stocks that have tangible revenue and profits. Oklo can potentially multiply your money and eventually pay dividends once revenue stabilizes. But that might not happen over the next decade. If you're looking for dividend stocks, there are better options available.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $431,111!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,521!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.