Oklo Stock Has Surged 736% Since April -- 1 Reason Some Experts Are Worried

Key Points

Investor enthusiasm for small nuclear reactors has been soaring.

But historical failures and cost overruns should generate caution.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

It seems as if all eyes are on Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) right now. Shares have surged in value by more than 700% since April. But when you look closer, Oklo's entire industry is skyrocketing. Nuscale Power, another company focused on small modular nuclear reactors, has seen its valuation nearly quadruple since April.

Why are stocks like Oklo and Nuscale rising exponentially? There's one primary factor to be aware of now for investors to consider.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Small-scale nuclear power may soon be a reality

For decades, small modular nuclear reactors have been relegated only to science fiction. In theory, the technology makes a lot of sense. Small modular reactors, commonly referred to as SMRs, can be deployed anywhere in the world, even in remote locations without any road access. Once built, they can produce fairly affordable power with minimal carbon emissions. And they don't have as many issues with generation intermittency as other renewable energy sources like wind or solar.

Companies like Oklo and Nuscale, however, claim that they are just a handful of years away from constructing the world's first commercial SMRs. Nuscale is already certified by the Nuclear Regulatory Council in the U.S. Oklo is currently in the application process. If successful, this industry could upend the global energy paradigm, delivering low-cost, low-carbon fuel at any scale, anywhere in the world.

Here's the problem: We still don't know if what these companies are promising is even possible. Neither Oklo nor Nuscale has any existing orders from customers. And analysts are ready to point out the industry's consistent failures over the years.

Many of these failures weren't technological, but simply a matter of cost, with huge cost overruns the norm throughout history. "The technical and extreme cost challenges of SMRs has been known and widely reported on for years, raising the question of why the hype continues to grow," observes Jim Green, a member of the Nuclear Consulting Group.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.