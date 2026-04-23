Oklo Stock Drops Again -- 1 Thing Investors Need to Know

Key Points

After a huge run, Oklo shares plummeted again this week.

Investors should understand that extreme volatility will be the norm.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Just a few weeks ago, I was writing about how difficult 2026 has been for Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) investors. At one point, shares had fallen more than 50% in value. Then, on April 9, everything changed. For the next week or two, shares surged in value by more than 40%. But days later, that run abruptly ended. On April 21, shares fell by nearly 10% over a single trading session.

Oklo is one of the most promising nuclear stocks on the market today. It's also a volatile stock. But what can investors glean from the recent volatility? There's one clear lesson that every nuclear investor should understand.

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Here's what to expect from Oklo and other SMR stocks

Nuclear energy is experiencing a revival. "[N]uclear energy has, in many ways, been recently 'rediscovered' amid surging electricity demand," concludes a recent report from Bank of America. "Compared with other energy sources, it offers reliable baseload power, a smaller carbon footprint, and a higher energy return on investment."

In total, Bank of America analysts think the nuclear opportunity is worth around $10 trillion globally. That figure has many nuclear investors salivating. After all, Oklo's total market cap remains at just $11 billion. Close peers like NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) -- a company that is also focused on small modular reactors, or SMRs -- have even smaller market caps.

There's just one problem: Bank of America's forecast period is more than 30 years long. It doesn't see SMR technology like the kind Oklo designs and sells as building any meaningful market share until 2035 at the earliest. When you look at Oklo more specifically, the company still doesn't have any commercialized systems of its technology in operation, though it hopes to remedy that gap by 2027 or 2028. However, it could be many more years beyond that before Oklo reaches meaningful scale.

In short, betting on SMR stocks like Oklo will involve a long wait. Concrete catalysts, like the start of construction on a new project, may be years apart. Small shifts in market sentiment, therefore, can have an outsized effect on the company's share price. When cash flows are expected far into the future, any small shift in risk sentiment -- which changes the discount rate at which these cash flows are computed -- can force huge daily stock price swings at any moment.

I'm still a fan of Oklo and SMR technology as a whole long term. But the recent stock price volatility isn't anything strange. Investors should understand that this volatility should be the norm over the next few years and beyond.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.