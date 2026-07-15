Oklo Stock Is Down 41% in 2026: Here's What Investors Need to Understand Now

Key Points

Nuclear energy remains a promising solution for AI's rising energy needs.

Investors must maintain a long-term perspective.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Nuclear energy is experiencing a renaissance. Over the next few decades, rising energy demand from AI businesses is expected to fuel a global build-out of new energy sources. Bank of America analysts believe this will create a $10 trillion opportunity for nuclear energy developers.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) is one of the most fascinating nuclear energy developers on the market. Oklo specializes in small modular reactors, or SMRs. These miniature nuclear power plants can be co-located directly next to data center infrastructure, with lower construction costs and faster construction times than conventionally larger nuclear power plants. It's no wonder, then, that the company has the direct backing of Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, who invested in Oklo early on and served as its Chairman for many years.

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"My whole view of the world is the future can be radically better and the two things that we really need for that are to lower the cost of energy and lower the cost of intelligence. And if we get those, we'll be quite surprised about how different and how much better the future is," Altman told reporters in 2023 when Oklo went public through a reverse merger. "I don't see a way for us to get there without nuclear. I mean, maybe we could get there just with solar and storage. But from my vantage point, I feel like this is the most likely and the best way to get there."

Last year, Oklo's market cap soared to $24 billion on rising enthusiasm for SMRs to meet AI's growing energy demands. After a steep correction, however, the company's valuation is down to just $7.9 billion.

What's going on? Is this your chance to buy low into what could become a long-term growth superstar?

Time to buy Oklo stock after the correction?

The most important thing to understand about Oklo as an investment is that this was never going to be a short-term story. Bank of America's estimated $10 trillion opportunity for nuclear energy is measured over a timeline spanning decades, not weeks or months.

No matter how promising Oklo's technology looks on paper, it's important for investors to remember that only two SMR systems are currently operable worldwide -- one in China, the other in Russia. The Russian project began construction in 2007, and didn't reach operability until 2020. The Chinese system, meanwhile, took 11 years to go from the start of construction to delivering commercial power.

Oklo claims that its SMR systems can be built in a matter of months once its operations are fully scaled. But the company doesn't even have a reactor design fully approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission yet.

Oklo is chasing a truly massive long-term opportunity, and its potential is likely much higher than its current $7.9 billion market cap. That's especially true given its influential backers, impressive project pipeline, and cash reserves that should give it several years of runway.

Make no mistake: Oklo will be a volatile stock for months and years to come. The company remains in its early stages of growth, with much of its potential based on expectations, not real-world traction.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.