Stocks
OKLO

$OKLO stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 24, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$OKLO stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $550,828,310 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OKLO:

$OKLO Insider Trading Activity

$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL STUART KLEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $15,764,275.
  • JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265.
  • CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265.
  • JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OKLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
  • William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OKLO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OKLO forecast page.

You can track data on $OKLO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.