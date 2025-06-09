$OKLO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OKLO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $382,410,566 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OKLO:
$OKLO Insider Trading Activity
$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
- CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
- JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411
- RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750
$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,458,669 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,117,542
- DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC removed 5,277,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,152,606
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,056,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,122,736
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,391,579 shares (+243.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,099,853
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,056,281 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,847,358
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 946,626 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,475,520
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 805,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,425,885
$OKLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
