$OKLO stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 07, 2025 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$OKLO stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,484,897,372 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OKLO:

$OKLO Insider Trading Activity

$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 230,569 shares for an estimated $4,983,531.
  • CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 230,569 shares for an estimated $4,983,531.
  • RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750

$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

