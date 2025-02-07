$OKLO stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OKLO stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,484,897,372 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OKLO:
$OKLO Insider Trading Activity
$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 230,569 shares for an estimated $4,983,531.
- CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 230,569 shares for an estimated $4,983,531.
- RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750
$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 4,854,824 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,275,526
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,753,110 shares (+173.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,182,659
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,478,789 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,963,403
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,025,924 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,299,725
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 964,454 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,802,432
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 920,460 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,446,521
- VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 914,195 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,395,837
