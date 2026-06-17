Oklo-Standard Nuclear Build Alliance to Strengthen Fuel Supply Chain

Oklo Inc. OKLO and Standard Nuclear have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration on nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing. The partnership marks Oklo’s first third-party offtake pathway for recycled nuclear materials and reflects a broader effort to strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain as demand for reliable, carbon-free power continues to grow.

The agreement comes as both companies advance negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) under its Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program, highlighting their role in supporting the next generation of advanced nuclear technologies.

Recycling Used Nuclear Fuel for Advanced Applications

A key focus of the collaboration is the evaluation of recycled nuclear materials from Oklo’s planned fuel recycling facility in Oak Ridge, TN. The companies will assess the potential supply of reprocessed uranium (RepU) and uranium-transuranic (U/TRU) materials recovered from used nuclear fuel.

These recycled materials could serve as feedstock for Standard Nuclear’s TRISO fuel production, helping create a domestic source of advanced reactor fuel. By recovering valuable materials from spent fuel, the partnership seeks to unlock energy resources that would otherwise remain unused while reducing dependence on newly mined inputs.

Exploring the Use of Surplus Plutonium

Beyond fuel recycling, the agreement establishes a framework for evaluating the use of surplus U.S. plutonium in advanced reactor fuel. The companies plan to explore opportunities related to facilities, licensing, transportation and packaging to support the safe and cost-effective conversion of plutonium into usable reactor fuel.

For Oklo, the initiative aligns with its broader strategy of transforming surplus nuclear materials into productive energy assets. The company is also advancing its Pluto fast test reactor project, which aims to demonstrate how plutonium can serve as a bridge fuel for advanced nuclear systems.

Supporting a Secure Domestic Fuel Ecosystem

The collaboration reflects growing industry efforts to establish a resilient and independent U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. Standard Nuclear, the nation’s only independent developer of reactor-agnostic TRISO fuel, views the partnership as an opportunity to secure long-term feedstock supplies for both advanced reactors and radioisotope power systems.

Meanwhile, Oklo continues to expand its capabilities in fuel recycling and isotope recovery, targeting applications that extend beyond electricity generation into healthcare, defense, research, industrial processes and space technologies.

Growing Policy Support for Nuclear Energy

The partnership comes amid increasing federal support for nuclear energy development. Rising electricity demand, driven in part by the rapid expansion of AI data centers, has intensified concerns about grid reliability and long-term power availability.

To address these challenges, the U.S. government has launched initiatives aimed at rebuilding domestic nuclear fuel capabilities. Programs such as the DOE’s “Nuclear Dominance — 3 by 33” seek to strengthen every stage of the fuel cycle, including mining, conversion, enrichment and recycling, while reducing reliance on foreign supply sources in the United States by 2033.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Nuclear Growth

As advanced reactor deployment gains momentum, access to reliable fuel supplies is becoming a critical industry priority. The collaboration between Oklo and Standard Nuclear demonstrates how fuel recycling, advanced manufacturing and government-backed initiatives can work together to support the expansion of nuclear energy.

By combining expertise in fuel recovery and advanced fuel production, the companies are positioning themselves to play an important role in the evolving U.S. nuclear landscape while helping create a more secure and sustainable fuel ecosystem for future reactor technologies.

OKLO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Oklo is an advanced nuclear energy company focused on developing, owning and operating small nuclear power plants under its Aurora product line. Currently, OKLO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the nuclear energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like BHP Group Limited BHP, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE and PG&E Corporation PCG — each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BHP Group is one of the world's largest mining companies and a leading producer of iron ore, copper and metallurgical coal and is making strides to move into potash production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHP’s 2026 earnings indicates 41.5% year-over-year growth.

Juno Beach, FL-based NextEra Energy is a public utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 earnings indicates 8.1% year-over-year growth.

San Francisco, CA-based PG&E is the parent holding company of California’s largest regulated electric and gas utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The company generates revenues mainly through the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCG’s 2026 earnings indicates 10% year-over-year growth.

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