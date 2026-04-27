Oklo Is Rising Again. Here's 1 Thing Investors Should Know About the Nuclear Stock.

Key Points

The nuclear power plant maker is still pre-revenue but is gaining widespread credibility and visibility.

The company has been enlisted to help support the U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) rose as much as 16% on April 23 after the nuclear company announced a collaboration with Nvidia and the Los Alamos National Laboratory. This high-profile partnership is another important step for Oklo. Its inclusion in the deal not only provides immense credibility but also sends a bullish signal for what's to come.

The purpose of this collaboration is to support the federal government's Genesis Mission. The Genesis Mission is an effort to dominate the global AI race by accelerating breakthrough energy technologies using AI and quantum computing.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Again, Oklo's inclusion alongside Nvidia signals that Oklo is the preferred provider in a critical federal initiative, a highly coveted endorsement. Oklo's stock has been on quite a ride, rising more than 200% over the past 12 months.

HSBC also initiated coverage of Oklo on April 23, assigning it a buy rating and a $96 price target. For investors who are bullish on energy and AI infrastructure, Oklo is now a name you cannot ignore.

Oklo is still considered a pre-revenue company and is a high-reward, high-risk energy investment. The company likely won't generate real revenue until 2027. Much of its timeline hinges upon full license approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Oklo's investors shouldn't expect profitability until the early 2030s.

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HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.