Oklo rises after board member Wright tapped to lead Trump’s DOE

Shares of Oklo (OKLO) are trading higher on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday selected Liberty Energy (LBRT) CEO Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy as the next energy secretary of the United States. In addition to being the head of Liberty Energy, an oilfield services company headquartered in Denver, Wright serves on the board of Oklo, a nuclear power startup backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that is developing “next-generation fission powerhouses to produce abundant, affordable, clean energy at a global scale.” Wright also currently serves on the board for EMX Royalty (EMX), according to his profile on Oklo’s website. In Monday afternoon trading, shares of Oklo are up $3.49, or 19%, to $21.49.

