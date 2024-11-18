News & Insights

Stocks

Oklo rises after board member Wright tapped to lead Trump’s DOE

November 18, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shares of Oklo (OKLO) are trading higher on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday selected Liberty Energy (LBRT) CEO Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy as the next energy secretary of the United States. In addition to being the head of Liberty Energy, an oilfield services company headquartered in Denver, Wright serves on the board of Oklo, a nuclear power startup backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that is developing “next-generation fission powerhouses to produce abundant, affordable, clean energy at a global scale.” Wright also currently serves on the board for EMX Royalty (EMX), according to his profile on Oklo’s website. In Monday afternoon trading, shares of Oklo are up $3.49, or 19%, to $21.49.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OKLO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMX
LBRT
OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.