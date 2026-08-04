Oklo Reports Earnings on Aug. 7. Here's What Investors Should Be Watching.

Key Points

Oklo stock has lost about 40% of its value in 2026.

Oklo's rising expenses are acceptable if it can demonstrate meaningful progress in regulatory approvals and construction.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Oklo(NYSE:OKLO), the reactor developer, will report its second-quarter earnings before the bell on Friday, Aug. 7. Given Oklo’s current lack of revenue, its heavy losses, and its fairly aggressive valuation, the nuclear company will have to report big news for the stock to reverse course.

So far in 2026, Oklo’s share price has lost about 40% of its value. And yet, many analysts remain bullish on nuclear energy, especially companies developing advanced reactors such as Oklo.

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Analysts from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) see nuclear developing into a $10 trillion opportunity, with small reactors representing the “most consequential energy technologies for the next 25 years.”

Between that multi-trillion-dollar opportunity and today’s cash-burning nuclear developers, however, lie several chasms of technical, regulatory, financial, executional, and macroeconomic risks. Simply put, no U.S. company has ever built and operated a fleet of small nuclear reactors at a commercial scale. Without proof of concept, any forecast for advanced nuclear’s future market remains highly speculative.

With this context in mind, here is what I would watch for when Oklo reports earnings on Friday.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Aurora’s timeline, operating expenses, and liquidity

Oklo’s business depends on the commercialization of its flagship product, Aurora. Without a license to operate this fast neutron reactor commercially, even conservative growth scenarios would fall apart.

The reason traces back to the catalyst behind the $10 trillion market opportunity cited above: AI data centers.

Oklo’s sodium-cooled reactor is most attractive to customers who need reliable, round-the-clock power delivered directly at or near their facilities. Its simpler design is intended to make Aurora more compact than the big, sprawling nuclear power plants of the last half-century. The idea is that Oklo will deploy multiple Aurora powerhouses to data centers to supply electricity that might otherwise strain the grid. Data center operators, for their part, may be willing to pay a premium for Oklo’s reactors, not just for dependable onsite power but also for the possibility of getting power faster than a conventional grid connection.

Here’s the kicker, though: We don’t have an example of Oklo’s Aurora powerhouse in the wild. The closest thing is Oklo’s first project at Idaho National Laboratory, where the company has broken ground and is targeting operations for late 2027 or early 2028.

Given this, I would hope for a concrete update on Aurora’s regulatory progress this Friday, or at least on the construction of its first powerhouse in Idaho. I would also expect Oklo to address why it didn’t achieve criticality of its Groves Isotope Test Reactor -- a different reactor design than Aurora -- which it had targeted for America’s 250th birthday on July 4.

Investors should also pay attention to Oklo’s operating expenses, which have been growing rapidly. It isn’t uncommon for a nuclear company in the early stages of development to spend more on research and development. As spending accelerates, however, Oklo will draw more heavily on its liquidity, which totaled about $2.54 billion at the end of March.

Finally, investors should keep in mind that developments in nuclear energy have historically been very slow. For good reason: Nuclear fission releases huge amounts of energy, and regulators must be certain that a reactor can control and contain that radiation before allowing hundreds, or even thousands, to operate across the country. Slow progress is therefore not necessarily bad news, but any delays to Oklo’s aggressive timeline could make its valuation -- about $7.5 billion -- much harder to defend.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.