OKLO Posts 2025 Results: Time to Buy or Stay on the Sidelines?

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO full-year 2025 results arrived at a time when the global energy landscape is shifting decisively in favor of nuclear power. As geopolitical tensions — particularly the Iran conflict — disrupt fossil fuel supply chains and drive sharp volatility in oil and natural gas prices, the need for stable and secure energy sources has become more urgent. Against this backdrop, OKLO is transitioning from a development-stage company into one executing across multiple fronts. Its 2025 progress, combined with strong policy tailwinds and partnerships with Meta Platforms META and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU, positions the company at the intersection of energy security and next-generation nuclear deployment.

OKLO’s Shift Toward Execution

Over the past few months, OKLO’s performance marked a turning point as it moved from concept to deployment. The company broke ground on its Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory and advanced multiple projects across its vertically integrated platform — spanning power, fuel and isotopes. Notably, its first Aurora plant at Idaho National Laboratory is designed with a 75 MW capacity, representing the company’s initial commercial-scale deployment.



A major highlight was the agreement with META to develop a 1.2 GW nuclear-powered campus, providing long-term demand visibility and early-stage financial support through prepayments. The project will follow a phased approach, with an initial 150 MW targeted around 2030, reinforcing a clear commercialization pathway. This partnership validates OKLO’s model of supplying clean, reliable baseload energy to energy-intensive industries such as data centers.



At the same time, OKLO strengthened its fuel strategy through collaboration with Centrus Energy, focusing on high-assay low-enriched uranium (“HALEU”) deconversion. Deconversion converts enriched uranium into chemical forms such as oxide or metal that can be fabricated into reactor fuel. This is a critical step in solving the nuclear fuel bottleneck and ensuring a reliable supply for advanced reactors.



Importantly, OKLO’s vertically integrated platform — spanning power, fuel fabrication/recycling and isotope production — is designed to capture value across the entire nuclear lifecycle, rather than relying on a single revenue stream.



Regulatory milestones further reinforced progress. The company secured its first U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) license and advanced Department of Energy (“DOE”) approvals for multiple projects, signaling a transition toward commercialization beginning in the latter part of the decade.

Nuclear Energy Gains Edge Amid Fossil Fuel Volatility

The ongoing Iran conflict has exposed a key weakness in fossil fuel-based energy systems — price volatility. With natural gas and LNG prices surging, electricity costs tied to fossil fuels have become increasingly unpredictable.



Nuclear energy offers a stark contrast. Because uranium represents only a small portion of total generation costs, nuclear power provides stable pricing even during commodity shocks. This structural advantage is central to OKLO’s value proposition.



The scale of nuclear energy potential further underscores this advantage. The United States alone has accumulated more than 90,000 metric tons of used nuclear fuel, enough to fit on a football field stacked roughly 10 yards high, highlighting the vast recyclable energy reserve available. Additionally, a single uranium atom produces around 50 million times more energy than a carbon atom, reinforcing nuclear power’s efficiency advantage.



OKLO’s fast-fission reactors are designed to deliver consistent, long-term baseload power under fixed or predictable pricing structures. This is particularly appealing to large-scale customers like META, whose data center operations require uninterrupted and cost-stable energy.



Additionally, OKLO’s fuel strategy — supported by its partnership with Centrus — enhances supply security. By building domestic capabilities across enrichment, deconversion and recycling, the company is reducing reliance on geopolitically sensitive fuel sources. In a world where energy independence is becoming a priority, this integrated approach strengthens OKLO’s long-term positioning.

OKLO’s Price Performance, Estimates and Valuation

OKLO’s stock performance reflects both optimism and caution. Shares have gained nearly 75% over the past year, though they are down about 25% year to date, indicating volatility typical of early-stage, high-growth companies.

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From a financial standpoint, OKLO continues to invest heavily in growth. The company reported $110.2 million in losses before income taxes and $82.2 million in operating cash outflows in 2025, reflecting ongoing development and deployment costs. At the same time, it maintains a strong liquidity position, ending the year with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and marketable securities, supported by recent equity financing.



Earnings visibility remains uneven. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests 2.8% EPS growth in 2026, followed by a 32% decline in 2027. This reflects the long development cycle of nuclear projects and the gap between investment and revenue generation.

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Valuation is another key consideration. OKLO is currently trading at around 6X book value — significantly above its subindustry — despite having no commercial reactors in operation. This premium valuation implies that investors are pricing in future success, including the execution of projects tied to META and fuel supply advancements with Centrus.

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While the long-term opportunity is substantial, the current valuation leaves little room for execution missteps, making the stock sensitive to project delays or changes in market sentiment.

Demand Visibility and Policy Tailwinds Support Long-Term Growth

One of OKLO’s strongest advantages is its demand visibility. The agreement with META not only provides a clear customer pipeline but also enhances credibility with other potential clients.



The broader policy backdrop is also supportive. The U.S. government is targeting a significant expansion in nuclear capacity, with ambitions to reach up to 400 GW by 2050, alongside roughly $2.7 billion in federal funding to support HALEU supply and enrichment infrastructure. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening domestic fuel supply chains and accelerating advanced reactor deployment.



On the supply side, the collaboration with Centrus plays a crucial role in addressing fuel availability — one of the biggest constraints in nuclear deployment. By co-locating fuel infrastructure with reactor sites, the partnership aims to streamline operations and reduce costs.



Policy support further strengthens the outlook. U.S. government initiatives, including the ADVANCE Act and DOE pilot programs, are accelerating licensing timelines and providing financial incentives for nuclear projects. These structural tailwinds could significantly improve OKLO’s ability to scale its operations over time.



However, risks remain. The company continues to face heavy capital expenditure requirements, with significant cash burn expected through the late 2020s. Execution challenges, including regulatory approvals and project timelines, could also impact investor confidence.

Conclusion

OKLO’s 2025 results highlight a company moving steadily toward commercialization at a time when global energy dynamics are increasingly favoring nuclear power. Its ability to offer stable energy pricing amid geopolitical uncertainty, combined with strong partnerships, positions it well for long-term growth.



Still, elevated valuation, execution risks and delayed revenue generation warrant a balanced view. OKLO stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that investors may benefit from waiting for clearer signs of execution and revenue visibility before taking a more aggressive position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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