OKLO or NNE: Which Nuclear Name Deserves Your Attention?

Nuclear energy is back in the investor conversation because electricity demand is no longer a slow-growth story. AI data centers, reshoring, electrification and grid reliability needs are pushing the market toward dependable, carbon-free baseload power. That puts advanced nuclear developers like Oklo Inc. OKLO and NANO Nuclear Energy NNE in focus. Both are early-stage companies, both still carry execution risk, and both need regulatory progress before their stories can fully mature. The difference lies in positioning, timeline visibility and balance-sheet support.

The Case for OKLO Stock

Oklo is building its story around a vertically integrated nuclear platform. Its plan is not limited to selling reactor technology. The company wants to own and operate Aurora powerhouses, develop fuel fabrication and recycling capabilities, and build isotope-related opportunities over time. That gives OKLO a broad addressable market and a more connected strategy than a single-reactor developer. Its customer pipeline spans data centers, industrial users, energy customers and government-related demand, which fits well with the broader need for reliable clean power.

The company has also made visible progress. OKLO has advanced the Aurora-INL project, moved forward with DOE authorization work, received NRC approval for its Principal Design Criteria topical report and progressed on Aurora-Ohio, where plans include a 1.2-GW power campus tied to Meta. Its fuel strategy is another important piece. The Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility at INL, the Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center and partnerships around fuel recycling could help address one of the industry’s biggest bottlenecks — access to advanced nuclear fuel.

Recent moves also strengthen execution capacity. The ARMEC acquisition gives OKLO more in-house manufacturing and engineering ability, which may help it control quality, reduce supplier dependence and improve the link between design and production. The LOI with Centrus for HALEU supply for up to five Aurora reactors from 2029 adds another layer of credibility to the Ohio plan.

Still, OKLO is not a low-risk name. It remains pre-revenue and must convert technical, regulatory and partnership progress into operating assets. Its build-own-operate model could create strong long-term value, but it also requires capital, permitting, construction discipline and customer conversion. Investors are buying a future platform, not current earnings.

The Case for NNE Stock

NANO Nuclear appears to be at an earlier stage of development or commercialization than OKLO, but its strategy is highly focused and increasingly active. The company is developing microreactors for data centers, industrial sites, remote communities, mining projects, military uses and process heat. Its lead KRONOS MMR is a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled microreactor, while ZEUS and LOKI expand the pipeline into portable and space-capable applications. That gives NNE a clear link to the same AI power and electrification theme driving interest in OKLO.

NANO Nuclear’s biggest positive is its regulatory momentum. The NRC has started formal review activities for the KRONOS MMR construction permit application tied to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The review schedule points to environmental assessment work in spring 2027 and safety evaluation work in early fall 2027, keeping open the possibility of initial construction in the second half of 2027, subject to approvals. In a sector where timelines matter, the visible path is useful.

NANO Nuclear is also expanding beyond reactor development. The company is building capabilities in nuclear fuel, fuel transportation, space-related applications and consulting, creating a more integrated business model. Its acquisition of Secured Transportation Services strengthens its nuclear logistics capabilities, while its work on HALEU fuel fabrication addresses an important future need for advanced reactors. Another key strength is its financial position. With $569 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, NNE has the resources to support development over the coming years.

Partnerships, including its collaboration with Supermicro to explore AI data-center power solutions, also help strengthen its long-term outlook. However, the company has to obtain approvals, execute its projects and generate meaningful commercial revenue. Even so, its strong cash position and steady regulatory progress make the overall risk-reward profile more balanced.

Price Performance

Both stocks have pulled back in 2026, showing that investors have become more selective after the nuclear trade ran hot. OKLO is down 30.3% year to date, while NNE has declined 17.3%. This shows that NNE has clearly held up better.

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Valuation

On a price-to-book basis, OKLO trades at 3.3X, while NANO Nuclear trades at 1.74X. That gives NNE the more attractive valuation starting point. However, investors should know that both firms are still dependent on future milestones rather than present profits.

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Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NANO Nuclear’s fiscal 2026 loss per share implies an improvement of 10%, while the fiscal 2027 estimate suggests a deterioration of 78%.

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For OKLO, the consensus estimate indicates deteriorations of 1% and 18% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

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Neither company is expected to generate near-term profits, making funding, regulatory progress and project execution more important factors for investors to watch.

Conclusion

Both OKLO and NANO carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits the early-stage nature of the opportunity. OKLO has a broader integrated platform and meaningful customer-linked projects. However, NANO Nuclear appears slightly better positioned at the moment, helped by stronger relative share performance, a lower price-to-book multiple, solid liquidity and clearer near-term KRONOS regulatory milestones.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.