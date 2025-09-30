Oklo (OKLO) Price Target Increased by 18.17% to 82.80

The average one-year price target for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) has been revised to $82.80 / share. This is an increase of 18.17% from the prior estimate of $70.07 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.93% from the latest reported closing price of $116.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oklo. This is an increase of 298 owner(s) or 82.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKLO is 0.22%, an increase of 37.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.04% to 62,694K shares. The put/call ratio of OKLO is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,133K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,697K shares , representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 23.80% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 3,834K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 104.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,760K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 198.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,546K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,248K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 66.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 582.57% over the last quarter.

