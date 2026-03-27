Oklo (OKLO) Price Target Decreased by 12.99% to 101.50

The average one-year price target for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) has been revised to $101.50 / share. This is a decrease of 12.99% from the prior estimate of $116.65 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $176.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.91% from the latest reported closing price of $51.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oklo. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 11.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKLO is 0.10%, an increase of 52.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 76,176K shares. The put/call ratio of OKLO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,823K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102K shares , representing an increase of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 60.15% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,956K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 34.89% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 3,834K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 104.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,816K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 33.58% over the last quarter.

ULTY - YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF holds 1,239K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 75.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 16.51% over the last quarter.

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