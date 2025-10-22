Is Oklo a millionaire-maker stock?

Key Points

AI is boosting interest in high-capacity renewable energy sources.

Oklo aims to pioneer next-generation nuclear fission technology.

However, Oklo generates no revenue and is operating at a loss.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

2025 has been a bonanza for speculative technology companies as hype and investment capital flows from generative AI to other potentially synergistic opportunities. With shares up by over 900% over the last 12 months, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is a clear beneficiary of this trend.

But does Oklo have what it takes to sustain its valuation after the hype fades? Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the stock to decide if this nuclear energy startup still has millionaire-maker potential.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The clean energy conundrum

After over a decade of stagnation, U.S. electricity consumption is rising because of soaring commercial demand. And a lot of this can be credited to generative AI. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, a query on a large language model (LLM) like ChatGPT consumes a whopping 10 times more energy than a Google search. And this doesn't even account for the vast resources needed to train these complex algorithms.

The researchers expect global data center energy consumption to jump 160% by 2030, while their carbon dioxide emissions more than double. This pollution obviously poses a problem for governments and tech companies that have spent decades trying to greenwash their public images. Nuclear technology offers a solution by providing steady, carbon-free energy capable of sustaining rapidly rising data center demand.

Oklo aims to take things a step further with its next-generation nuclear fast reactors, designed to be capable of burning fuels that others can't, such as nuclear waste. And in September, the company announced a $1.68 billion advanced fuel recycling facility designed to recycle spent nuclear fuels into usable energy. It is also exploring a partnership with the local utility to buy its used fuel and potentially sell power back -- an early sign of how Oklo's business model could scale up over the coming years.

While relying on spent nuclear fuel might seem like an inherently limited supply chain, that isn't necessarily the case. According to Oklo, there is a whopping 94,000 metric tons of nuclear waste stored at power plants around the U.S. And the company believes it can extract the equivalent of 1.3 trillion barrels of oil (five times Saudi reserves) from this waste.

In the right place at the right time

From a bird's-eye view, Oklo looks like a clear winner. It's turning waste into usable energy in the face of an energy sector poised to expand dramatically over the coming years. Furthermore, it enjoys high-profile backers like OpenAI founder Sam Altman, who formerly served as chairman of the board before stepping down because of potential conflicts of interest related to his role with his other companies.

Investors should also expect Oklo to enjoy support from the U.S. government, which has an interest in promoting strategic technologies amid its geopolitical competition with China.

The company is moving closer to a slew of potential deals with government organizations, such as the U.S. Air Force, where it has received a notice to award a power purchase agreement for a reactor. The Trump administration has signed several executive orders aiming to support the nuclear industry by fast-tracking regulatory approvals.

Is Oklo a millionaire-maker stock?

With shares up by over 900% since this time last year, Oklo has likely already made millionaires out of its early backers. That said, the massive rally complicates things for potential new shareholders. With a market cap of $19 billion, Oklo is no longer a small company. And it will have to prove itself worthy of such a high valuation. That's easier said than done.

In the second quarter, Oklo generated no revenue and burned through roughly $28 million in operations. While Oklo's technology looks exciting over the long term, the fundamentals aren't very appealing right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.