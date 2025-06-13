Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Opinions on Pentagon Deal Announcement

Recent discussions on X about Oklo Inc. (OKLO) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's announcement of a potential power purchase agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense for its pilot nuclear reactor project. Many users are highlighting the stock's dramatic surge, with some pointing to a 36.73% increase in share price over a short period this month, as reported by Yahoo Finance. The prospect of government contracts and fast-tracked nuclear licensing under supportive political policies has fueled intense interest and speculation about the company's future in the clean energy sector.

However, not all sentiments on X are uniformly positive, as some voices express skepticism about Oklo's current valuation given its lack of operational reactors, revenue, or earnings. Critics on the platform have noted the company's recent move to raise capital through a public offering of over 6 million shares, as announced on June 13, 2025, raising concerns about potential dilution. Despite these reservations, the narrative around Oklo remains dynamic, with its role in powering the AI revolution and providing low-carbon energy continuing to captivate a wide audience.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Oklo Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Oklo Inc. insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796 .

. CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796 .

. JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411

RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Oklo Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of Oklo Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Oklo Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Oklo Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $OKLO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.