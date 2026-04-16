Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Oklo Inc. (OKLO). Shares have added about 11.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Oklo Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Key Highlights

• EPS: -$0.27 in Q4’25, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.18.

• Revenue: Company remains pre-revenue.

• Full-year operating loss: $139.3 million in fiscal 2025 vs $52.8 million in fiscal 2024.

• Full-year net loss (pre-tax): $110.2 million in fiscal 2025.

• Cash used in operating activities: $82.2 million in fiscal 2025, within guidance.

• Liquidity: ~$1.4 billion in cash and marketable securities at fiscal 2025-end.

Operating Performance and Drivers

OKLO remains a pre-revenue company, reporting no sales in the fourth quarter or full year 2025 as it continues to focus on development and deployment of its nuclear energy platform.

For Q4’25, the company reported an EPS of -$0.27, wider than both the prior quarter’s loss of $0.20 and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.18, reflecting continued investment in growth initiatives and project execution.

On a full-year basis, operating loss expanded significantly to $139.3 million from $52.8 million in fiscal 2024, primarily driven by:

• Higher payroll and headcount expansion

• Increased general and administrative expenses

• Elevated professional and project-related costs tied to capital markets activity and asset deployment

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

OKLO exited fiscal 2025 with a strong liquidity position of approximately $1.4 billion, supported by capital raises and financing activities during the year.

Additionally, the company further strengthened its balance sheet post-year-end by raising over $1.1 billion net proceeds through its ATM program, positioning it to fund long-term growth initiatives.

Cash flow trends highlight continued investment in growth:

• Operating cash outflow: $82.2 million in fiscal 2025 (within guidance range)

Guidance

Looking ahead, management expects:

• 2026 operating cash usage: $80–$100 million

• 2026 investing cash usage: $350–$450 million, reflecting acceleration of project deployments across power, fuel, and isotopes

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -22.6% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Oklo Inc. has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Oklo Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Oklo Inc. is part of the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Over the past month, FuelCell Energy (FCEL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 10.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended January 2026 more than a month ago.

FuelCell Energy reported revenues of $30.53 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +60.7%. EPS of -$0.52 for the same period compares with -$1.42 a year ago.

For the current quarter, FuelCell Energy is expected to post a loss of $0.49 per share, indicating a change of +72.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.