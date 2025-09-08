OKLO Gains Spotlight as AI Demand Fuels Energy Market Dreams

Oklo Inc. ( OKLO ) has quickly become a hot topic on Wall Street, moving from a small nuclear company to a major player in the AI stock market. Over the past year, its stock has skyrocketed by over 1000%, attracting considerable attention from both big investors and everyday traders. The excitement is not about what Oklo is earning today, but about its potential to become a vital part of the energy network that powers the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. In a market constantly searching for companies tied to AI, Oklo has become a standout name.

A lot of the buzz around Oklo comes from its unique position at the meeting point of clean energy and AI. The data centers that power AI technology require huge amounts of reliable electricity. Oklo's advanced, small-scale nuclear reactors are being promoted as a perfect solution to this massive energy need. The company's credibility and visibility were further boosted by the support of high-profile figures like Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. This has led many to see Oklo not just as an energy company, but as a key piece of the AI puzzle.

This shift in how Oklo is viewed has put it squarely in the spotlight. Starting at around $9 when it first went public in 2024, the stock's rise to about $85 last month shows the incredible power of the "AI halo effect." While the company still needs to prove it can successfully build and operate its ambitious energy projects, it has already cemented its status as one of the most sought-after AI-related stocks on the market.

Some Other Companies Riding the AI Wave

CoreWeave ( CRWV ) has rapidly become one of the most sought-after AI-related stocks, with shares more than doubling in a year as demand for its AI infrastructure surged. CoreWeave’s second-quarter revenues soared 207% year over year to $1.2 billion, backed by a $30.1 billion backlog. With a strong partnership with NVIDIA and aggressive data center expansion, CoreWeave is a leader in powering AI.

CrowdStrike Holdings ( CRWD ) has become another AI stock of choice because it is proactively securing the new risks created by artificial intelligence. With shares up 70% in the past year, CrowdStrike has moved beyond traditional cybersecurity to protect AI systems and agents. The company is now a leading player in a new, high-growth area, positioning CrowdStrike to benefit directly from the massive spending on AI infrastructure.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have surged nearly 230% so far this year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of the trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) ratio — Oklo is trading at a significant premium compared to the industry average.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oklo’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

