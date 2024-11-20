09:22 EST Oklo (OKLO) falls 4% to $20.85 following Kerrisdale short report
- Kerrisdale short Oklo, says claimed unit economics ‘nonsensical’
- Oklo down 2% in pre-market after Kerrisdale releases short report
