Oklo falls -10.1%

Oklo (OKLO) is down -10.1%, or -$2.19 to $19.48.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OKLO:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Oklo’s Stock Skyrockets Thanks to AI Energy Guzzlers Like Amazon and Google
- Oklo rises 24.6%
- ALTC Acquisition Corp call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Is Nuclear Energy the Next Power Source for AI?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.