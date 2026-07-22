Oklo Could Become a Huge Winner in the AI Power Boom

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) wants to supply the reliable nuclear power that expanding AI data centers may eventually require. Its pipeline, balance sheet, and influential relationships create meaningful upside, but the company must still overcome fuel, licensing, construction, and valuation risks before its ambitious power strategy becomes a proven business.

Stock prices used were the market prices of July 3, 2026. The video was published on July 21, 2026.

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.