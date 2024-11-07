Oklo completes environmental compliance process for INL power plant site

Oklo (OKLO) announced that the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, and the Idaho National Laboratory, or INL, have completed the environmental compliance process addressing the DOE requirements for site characterization at Oklo’s first commercial advanced fission power plant site at INL. This process, resulting in an Environmental Compliance Permit, marks a milestone as Oklo advances its plans to deliver the first commercial advanced fission power plant in the United States. This announcement follows the recent finalization of a memorandum of agreement with the DOE, which initiates site characterization activities. It also comes on the heels of the DOE approval of Oklo’s Conceptual Safety Design Report for its Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility, which will recycle nuclear material at INL to fuel the Aurora powerhouse.

