Oklo and Centrus Forge Nuclear Fuel Deal for Ohio Campus

Oklo Inc. OKLO has taken a significant step toward advancing its next-generation nuclear energy ambitions by signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Centrus Energy Corp. LEU. Under the agreement, Centrus will provide enough domestically produced high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to fuel up to five of Oklo’s Aurora powerhouses for multiple years. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2029 from Centrus’ American Centrifuge Plant in Pike County, OH.

The agreement addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing the advanced nuclear industry — securing reliable domestic supplies of HALEU. By establishing a long-term fuel pathway, Oklo aims to strengthen certainty around the deployment of its planned 1.2-gigawatt Clean Energy Campus in southern Ohio.

Building a Domestic Advanced Nuclear Ecosystem

The partnership brings together several key components required for advanced nuclear deployment, including fuel production, power generation, customer demand and project execution. The proposed agreement may also include fuel-related prepayments from Oklo, helping support the expansion of domestic HALEU production capacity.

This collaboration follows Oklo’s earlier announcement involving Meta Platforms, Inc. META, which included financial commitments designed to accelerate development of the company’s planned Ohio nuclear campus. Under the arrangement, META is helping fund early development work, and its long-term electricity demand is expected to anchor the project. The partnership with META also provides clearer demand visibility as OKLO advances construction plans.

Together, these agreements highlight growing confidence among major customers and industry partners in advanced nuclear technologies as a source of reliable carbon-free electricity.

Kiewit Joins Development Effort

In addition to the fuel supply agreement, Oklo has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kiewit Nuclear Solutions to support engineering, procurement and construction planning for the initial Aurora powerhouse deployments.

Kiewit’s involvement is expected to provide valuable expertise as Oklo moves from project planning toward execution. The combination of fuel supply, construction capabilities and committed customer demand positions Southern Ohio as a potential hub for advanced nuclear development.

Economic Benefits for Southern Ohio

The planned nuclear campus is expected to generate substantial economic activity across the region. Oklo, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), estimates that more than 700 full-time construction workers will be needed during the multi-year buildout of sequential reactor units.

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Once operational, each Aurora powerhouse is expected to support approximately 40 to 50 permanent positions spanning engineering, technical support, maintenance, administration, logistics and other operational functions. Additional site-wide roles are anticipated as more reactors come online.

Centrus’ expansion plans are also expected to contribute significantly to local employment, creating roughly 1,000 construction jobs and 300 operating positions while retaining existing jobs at its Piketon facility.

Strengthening America’s Nuclear Fuel Independence

The agreement arrives as the United States seeks to rebuild domestic nuclear fuel capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign supply sources. Centrus became the first U.S.-owned uranium enrichment facility to begin HALEU production in decades, marking an important milestone for the nation’s nuclear energy strategy.

Backed by a previously announced $900 million U.S. Department of Energy HALEU task order and additional private-sector investment, Centrus is expanding production capacity to meet expected demand from advanced reactor developers.

Advancing the Future of Clean Energy

For Oklo, the fuel agreement represents more than a supply arrangement — it is a critical step toward commercial deployment of its Aurora reactors. Designed with liquid-metal cooling technology, low water requirements and inherent safety features, Aurora powerhouses are intended to provide reliable, low-emission electricity under Oklo’s build-own-operate model.

As advanced nuclear technologies gain momentum, the collaboration between Oklo and Centrus demonstrates how coordinated investment across fuel production, reactor deployment and infrastructure development can accelerate the growth of a domestic clean energy ecosystem. If finalized, the agreement could help establish southern Ohio as a leading center for the next generation of American nuclear energy.

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