Oklo Advances Groves Isotope Test Reactor With Key DOE Safety Approval

Oklo Inc. OKLO has achieved a major milestone in the development of its Groves Isotope Test Reactor after receiving approval for its Documented Safety Analysis (DSA) from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The approval, granted under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program, moves the Texas-based project one step closer to operational authorization and highlights the growing momentum behind advanced nuclear technology in the United States.

The achievement reinforces Oklo's strategy of accelerating commercial nuclear deployment while supporting a more resilient domestic supply of critical medical and industrial isotopes.

DOE Safety Approval Moves Groves Into Final Startup Phase

The DOE's approval of the DSA marks the completion of the reactor's final safety documentation process. The DSA provides a comprehensive technical assessment of potential hazards, required safety controls and operational procedures needed to ensure safe reactor startup.

This follows the earlier approval of the Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis, which established the project's initial safety basis during the design and construction stages.

With both approvals now secured, the Groves reactor enters the DOE's final pre-startup review, which includes a readiness review and startup authorization. Once approved, the facility will be permitted to receive and load nuclear fuel, conduct startup testing and advance toward first criticality — the point at which the reactor achieves a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.

Oklo is targeting July 2026 for its first criticality.

A First for Commercial Advanced Nuclear Projects

According to Oklo’s co-founder and CEO, the project represents a significant milestone for the advanced nuclear industry.

Groves is the first advanced reactor project to receive DSA approval while being located on privately owned land and relying entirely on commercially sourced fuel, equipment and systems supplied by the private sector. Construction and planned operations have also been led by a private-sector team under DOE oversight, making the facility representative of future commercial reactors that Oklo intends to build and operate.

The company also noted that the project demonstrates how advanced reactors can move from construction to deployment on a commercial timeline while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

Supporting Domestic Isotope Production

Beyond reactor development, the Groves facility plays a strategic role in expanding Oklo's isotope business.

The reactor is expected to strengthen domestic production of critical isotopes used across several sectors, including cancer diagnosis and treatment, advanced manufacturing, scientific research, space exploration and national security.

Many of these isotopes are currently imported or produced at aging facilities, creating supply chain vulnerabilities for hospitals, research institutions and government agencies across the United States.

By launching operations through a pilot facility, Oklo aims to validate production processes, optimize reactor performance and establish reliable commercial-scale isotope production within the country.

Oklo Continues to Build Momentum

The DOE approval comes shortly after Oklo announced its acquisition of Creative Engineers Inc., a company specializing in alkali metal engineering for the nuclear industry. Although financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, the move further strengthens Oklo's technical capabilities as it advances its next generation of nuclear technologies.

With regulatory progress accelerating, strategic acquisitions expanding its expertise and the Groves reactor approaching startup, Oklo continues to position itself as a leading developer of advanced nuclear solutions while helping build a more secure domestic isotope supply chain.

OKLO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Oklo is an advanced nuclear energy company focused on developing, owning and operating small nuclear power plants under its Aurora product line. Currently, OKLO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the nuclear energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like GE Vernova Inc. GEV, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE and The Southern Company SO — each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GE Vernova is an energy company that includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEV’s 2026 earnings indicates 73.2% year-over-year growth.

Juno Beach, FL-based NextEra Energy is a public utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 earnings indicates 8.1% year-over-year growth.

Atlanta, GA-based Southern Company is one of the largest utilities in the United States. The company deals with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SO’s 2026 earnings indicates 6.5% year-over-year growth.

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