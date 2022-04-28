Public Companies

Oklahoma Senate passes near-total abortion ban, would take immediate effect with governor's signature

Gabriella Borter Reuters
Oklahoma's Senate on Thursday passed a ban on all abortions, except in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest, that would take effect immediately if the state’s Republican governor signs it.

It was the second abortion ban approved by one of the state's legislative chambers on Thursday. The House of Representatives earlier passed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy that relies on civil lawsuits for enforcement, similar to a Texas law that has made abortion nearly inaccessible in that state since September.

