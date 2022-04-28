Oklahoma House passes ban on abortions after six weeks

April 28 (Reuters) - Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and rely on private civil actions for enforcement, modeled after a Texas law that has made abortion nearly inaccessible in that state since September.

The bill, approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday without debate and previously approved by the Senate, now awaits Republican Governor Kevin Stitt's signature. He is expected to sign it.

An emergency clause in the bill would make it take effect immediately with the governor's approval. It makes exceptions only in medical emergency cases.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter)

