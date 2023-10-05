Okinawa Financial Group (FKA:7350) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 2,448.00

The average one-year price target for Okinawa Financial Group (FKA:7350) has been revised to 2,448.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 2,244.00 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,424.00 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.56% from the latest reported closing price of 2,319.00 / share.

Okinawa Financial Group Maintains 3.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.02%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okinawa Financial Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7350 is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 1,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 345K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7350 by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 205K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 164K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund holds 159K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.