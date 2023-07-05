Oki Electric Industry (TYO:6703) Price Target Increased by 12.71% to 1,017.45

The average one-year price target for Oki Electric Industry (TYO:6703) has been revised to 1,017.45 / share. This is an increase of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 902.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 747.40 to a high of 1,317.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from the latest reported closing price of 906.00 / share.

Oki Electric Industry Maintains 3.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oki Electric Industry. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6703 is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 8,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,332K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6703 by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,104K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 647K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6703 by 7.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 558K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 519K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.