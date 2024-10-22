OKH Global Ltd. Manages Real Estate Assets Proactively

News & Insights

October 22, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

OKH Global Ltd. (SG:S3N) has released an update.

OKH Global Ltd. has nearly fully leased out its property at 12 Tai Seng Link, with just one vacant unit remaining for rental, reflecting strong occupancy levels despite a $1 million fair value loss. The company’s independent directors have scrutinized contract terms with potential buyers to safeguard shareholder interests, following a terminated tender contract. This highlights the company’s proactive approach in managing its real estate assets and ensuring transparency in its dealings.

