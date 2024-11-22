OKH Global Ltd. Holds Annual General Meeting in Singapore

OKH Global Ltd. (SG:S3N) has released an update.

OKH Global Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting at Furama City Centre in Singapore, where the Chairman, Mr. Lock Wai Han, ensured all motions were voted on by poll in compliance with SGX-ST regulations. The meeting saw the introduction of board members and the Chief Financial Officer to shareholders, with electronic polling procedures handled by appointed agents.

