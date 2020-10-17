Cryptocurrencies

OKEx Token Price Tumbles Added 20% in Wake of Suspended Withdrawals

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
OKB and other exchange tokens percentage change in wake of OKEx withdrawal suspension

OKB, the native exchange token for OKEx, has lost nearly an additional 20% of its market value Saturday, bringing its total drop to roughly 30% since the second-largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchange suspended withdrawals early Friday morning due to a keyholder being “out of touch”.

  • OKB traded hands just around $5.90 before the news. At last check, the token is now priced at roughly $4.10.
  • OKEx CEO Jay Hao took to Twitter to reassure his clients, “All your funds and assets are safe.” Also on Weibo, Hao explained that the circumstances that have kept the keyholder out of touch with his company would not affect business.
  • The continued drop of OKEx’s native token indicates that the fears of many traders have yet to be assuaged.
  • Nearly all cryptocurrencies dipped on the OKEx news first reported by CoinDesk, with bitcoin dipping nearly 3 percent. Other exchange tokens followed, with Binance’s BNB, FTX’s FTT, and Huobi’s HT all dropping between 4-6 percent.
  • Curiously, UNI, the recently launched native token for leading decentralized exchange Uniswap, spiked nearly 10% on the news of suspended withdrawals from OKEx, although most of those gains had been reversed by Saturday morning.
  • OKB is the fifth largest centralized exchange token with an approximately $250 million market capitalization, according to OnChainFX.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular