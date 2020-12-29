OKEx Launches Real-Time Settlement for Derivatives Trading

Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has introduced real-time settlement for the trading of derivatives on its platform including futures, options and swaps, allowing users to make withdrawals at any time.

OKEx said the real-time settlement function will only be available with the trading of the ADA/USD swap today at 8 a.m. UTC.

Prior to the offering, transactions were usually settled at 4 p.m. UTC settlement period daily. This update will allow OKEx users to withdraw their profits at any time, said the exchange.

OKEx said the function will then be rolled out to other major currency pairs and financial instruments on the platform over the coming months.

Read more: OKEx Bitcoin Mining Pool Shows Signs of Life After Precipitous Hashrate Drop

