OKEx Korea Reviewing Decision to Delist Privacy Coins Zcash and Dash
Related: Bank of England Sets Out Rules for Libra Launch in the UK
“Zcash is entirely compatible with all FATF recommendations including the travel rule. We’ve been working with OKEx and others in S. Korea and happy to hear that OKEx has decided to take additional time to further evaluate Zcash support based on newly available compliance information.”
Related Stories
- How Anti-Money-Laundering Rules Hinder Libra’s Mission to Reach the Unbanked
- German Finance Minister Supports Digital Euro, But ‘Very Critical’ of Libra
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.