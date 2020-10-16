OKEx Founder ‘Star’ Xu Named as Key Holder in Police Custody: Report
A founder of the OKEx cryptocurrency exchange is being held by police, according to Chinese news source Caixin.
- In a report on Friday, Caixin said it spoke to two individuals close to OKEx who indicated that Mingxing “Star” Xu, had been taken by police at least a week ago and hasn’t been seen since.
- The report isn’t clear exactly where this occurred, however OKEx has a headquarters in Hong Kong, while being officially based in Malta.
- The report also doesn’t indicate why police are holding Xu.
- The news comes soon after CoinDesk reported earlier on Friday that OKEx has suspended cryptocurrency withdrawals citing the absence of an unnamed holder of the exchange’s private keys.
- While the notice did say the individual is “cooperating with a public security bureau in investigations,” OKEx CEO and co-founder Jay Hao said on Weibo that the issue is over a personal matter and wouldn’t affect the business.
- Xu was held by police as part of a fraud investigation back in 2018, but was not arrested.
- As the news broke, cryptocurrency prices took a dive, with bitcoin dropping around 3% in half an hour.
Also read: OKEx Suspends Withdrawals, Says Key Holder Not Available Due to Cooperation With Investigation
Related Stories
- US Charges 6 With Laundering Mexican Drug Cartel Cash Using Crypto and Casinos
- Coinbase’s Global Marketing Head Latest to Join Mass Exit
- OKEx Suspends Withdrawals, Says Key Holder Not Available Due to Cooperation With Investigation
- Hackers Infiltrated Almost 2,000 Robinhood Accounts, More Than Thought: Report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.