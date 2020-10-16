OKEx Founder ‘Star’ Xu Named as Key Holder in Police Custody: Report

A founder of the OKEx cryptocurrency exchange is being held by police, according to Chinese news source Caixin.

In a report on Friday, Caixin said it spoke to two individuals close to OKEx who indicated that Mingxing “Star” Xu, had been taken by police at least a week ago and hasn’t been seen since.

The report isn’t clear exactly where this occurred, however OKEx has a headquarters in Hong Kong, while being officially based in Malta.

The report also doesn’t indicate why police are holding Xu.

The news comes soon after CoinDesk reported earlier on Friday that OKEx has suspended cryptocurrency withdrawals citing the absence of an unnamed holder of the exchange’s private keys.

While the notice did say the individual is “cooperating with a public security bureau in investigations,” OKEx CEO and co-founder Jay Hao said on Weibo that the issue is over a personal matter and wouldn’t affect the business.

Xu was held by police as part of a fraud investigation back in 2018, but was not arrested.

As the news broke, cryptocurrency prices took a dive, with bitcoin dropping around 3% in half an hour.

