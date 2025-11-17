Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Price Target Increased by 21.44% to 43.66

The average one-year price target for Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) has been revised to $43.66 / share. This is an increase of 21.44% from the prior estimate of $35.95 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.66 to a high of $47.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of $38.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okeanis Eco Tankers. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 22.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECO is 0.18%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 3,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 1,424K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 490K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 444K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 15.27% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 350K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 183K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing a decrease of 31.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 78.39% over the last quarter.

