Stocks
ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Price Target Increased by 21.44% to 43.66

November 17, 2025 — 07:20 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) has been revised to $43.66 / share. This is an increase of 21.44% from the prior estimate of $35.95 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.66 to a high of $47.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of $38.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okeanis Eco Tankers. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 22.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECO is 0.18%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 3,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 1,424K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 490K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 444K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 15.27% over the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 350K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 183K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing a decrease of 31.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 78.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.-> See our take on Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.