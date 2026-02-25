Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Price Target Increased by 15.90% to 51.54

The average one-year price target for Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) has been revised to $51.54 / share. This is an increase of 15.90% from the prior estimate of $44.47 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.91 to a high of $56.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.43% from the latest reported closing price of $52.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okeanis Eco Tankers. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 30.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECO is 0.26%, an increase of 49.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.98% to 6,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 1,424K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 810K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 574K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 27.40% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 322K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 293K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 95.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECO by 2,232.80% over the last quarter.

