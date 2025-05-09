Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on May 14

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will report Q1 2025 results on May 14, 2025, followed by a webcast on May 15.

Quiver AI Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (OET) will release its unaudited first quarter 2025 financial results after the NYSE market close on May 14, 2025. A webcast and teleconference to discuss the results will take place at 14:30 CET on May 15, 2025, with participants able to access it via a provided link or dial-in numbers. The presentation materials for the event will be available for download from OET's Investor Relations website prior to the call. OET, which operates a fleet of modern scrubber-fitted tankers for transporting crude oil and refined products, is listed on both the Oslo and New York Stock Exchanges. The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, emphasizing the risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's actual results compared to its forecasts.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of unaudited first-quarter results indicates transparency and a commitment to timely financial reporting, which can enhance investor confidence.

The webcast/teleconference allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts, fostering communication and enhancing the company's investor relations efforts.

OET's mention of its modern fleet with scrubber-fitted tankers highlights its commitment to environmental standards and may attract environmentally conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial results or updates, which may lead to uncertainty about the company's performance for the first quarter of 2025.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates a level of uncertainty regarding future performance, raising concerns about the company's ability to meet expectations.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties, including the company's liquidity and operating results, may negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Okeanis Eco Tankers report its Q1 2025 results?

Okeanis Eco Tankers will report its Q1 2025 results after market close on May 14, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for OET's Q1 results?

The webcast for OET's Q1 results can be accessed via this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/905340409.

What time is the conference call for OET's Q1 financial results?

The conference call will take place at 14:30 CET on May 15, 2025.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations inquiries, contact Nicolas Bornozis at Capital Link, Inc. at +1 (212) 661-7566.

What types of ships does Okeanis Eco Tankers operate?

Okeanis Eco Tankers operates six Suezmax tankers and eight VLCC tankers, all fitted with scrubbers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $ECO stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the “Company” or “OET”) (NYSE:ECO / OSE:OET), will report unaudited condensed results for the first quarter of 2025, after market close on the NYSE, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and a webcast/teleconference will be held at 14:30 CET, on Thursday, May 15, 2025.





Participants may access the webcast using the following link:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/905340409







Or via conference call using the below dial-in details:





Standard International Access: +44 20 3936 2999





USA: +1 646 664 1960





Norway: +47 815 03 308





Password: 435257





The presentation material, which will be used in the webcast/teleconference, will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.okeanisecotankers.com prior to the live webcast/teleconference.







Contacts









Company:







Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO





Tel: +30 210 480 4200





ir@okeanisecotankers.com







Investor Relations / Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis, President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566





okeanisecotankers@capitallink.com







About OET







OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements”, including as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including as described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities; risks associated with pandemics, including effects on demand for oil and other products transported by tankers and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.