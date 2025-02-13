Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on February 19, 2025

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will release Q4 2024 results on February 19, 2025, with a webcast on February 20.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (OET) announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024 on February 19, 2025, after the market closes. A webcast and teleconference to discuss these results will be held on February 20, 2025, at 14:30 CET, with details provided for access. OET, incorporated in 2018 and listed on the NYSE and Oslo Børs, specializes in the transportation of crude oil and refined products with a fleet of modern tankers. The press release includes forward-looking statements and cautions investors about the potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's future performance. Interested parties can download the presentation material from OET's Investor Relations webpage prior to the event.

Potential Positives

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will report unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

A scheduled webcast/teleconference for shareholders allows for real-time engagement and dissemination of information regarding company performance.

The company maintains a modern fleet of scrubber-fitted tankers, showcasing its commitment to efficiency and environmental standards in shipping.

Potential Negatives

The company has not yet reported its fourth quarter and annual results, which may indicate potential financial instability or unexpected challenges that could concern investors.

The heavy emphasis on forward-looking statements and associated risks suggests uncertainty in the company's future performance, which may raise red flags for potential and current investors.

The release does not provide any recent updates on operational performance or significant business developments, leading to concerns about transparency and communication with shareholders.

FAQ

When will Okeanis Eco Tankers report its fourth quarter results?

Okeanis Eco Tankers will report its fourth quarter results after market close on February 19, 2025.

How can I access the OET results webcast?

You can access the webcast using this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/655744857.

What is the date and time of the OET teleconference?

The teleconference will be held on February 20, 2025, at 14:30 CET.

Who should I contact for more information about OET?

You can contact Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO, at +30 210 480 4200 or ir@okeanisecotankers.com.

What type of tankers does OKEANIS Eco Tankers operate?

Okeanis Eco Tankers operates six Suezmax tankers and eight VLCC tankers, all equipped with modern scrubbers.

$ECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $ECO stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the “Company” or “OET”) (NYSE:ECO / OSE:OET), will report unaudited condensed results for the fourth quarter and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, after market close on the NYSE, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, and a webcast/teleconference will be held at 14:30 CET, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.





Participants may access the webcast using the following link:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/655744857







Or via conference call using the below dial-in details:





Standard International Access: +44 20 3936 2999





USA: +1 646 664 1960





Norway: +47 815 03 308





Password: 860103





The presentation material, which will be used in the webcast/teleconference, will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.okeanisecotankers.com prior to the live webcast/teleconference.







Contacts









Company:







Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO





Tel: +30 210 480 4200





ir@okeanisecotankers.com







Investor Relations / Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis, President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566





okeanisecotankers@capitallink.com







About OET







OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements”, including as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including as described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities; risks associated with pandemics, including effects on demand for oil and other products transported by tankers and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at



