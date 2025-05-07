Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Files Shelf Registration Statement with SEC for Up to $500 Million in Capital

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. filed a shelf registration statement for $500 million to raise capital efficiently for various strategic purposes.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (OET) announced the filing of a shelf registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2025. This statement allows the company to potentially raise up to $500 million for various purposes, including acquisitions and debt reduction. Additionally, OET filed a separate resale registration statement for affiliates holding 18,102,286 common shares that are currently not freely tradable in the U.S. The company clarified that it has no immediate plans to utilize the shelf statement and has not received indications about any planned share sales by affiliates. OET, established in 2018, operates a fleet of modern tankers and is listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

The filing of a shelf registration statement with the SEC allows Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. to raise up to $500,000,000 in capital more quickly and efficiently in the future.

This capital can be used for strategic initiatives, potential acquisitions, and reducing outstanding debt, which may enhance the company's financial flexibility and growth prospects.

The separate "resale" registration statement enables certain shareholders to sell up to 18,102,286 common shares, improving liquidity for those investors and potentially making the stock more attractive to new investors.

Filing a shelf registration statement and a resale registration statement may signal to investors that the company is anticipating a need for future capital, which could raise concerns about its current financial health.

The company has no present intention to utilize the shelf registration statement, which may indicate lack of immediate opportunities or confidence in market conditions.

The mention of potential risks associated with forward-looking statements may alarm investors, suggesting uncertainties surrounding the company's future performance and operational risks.

What is Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.'s recent filing with the SEC?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. filed a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 to raise up to $500 million.

How will the capital from the registration statement be used?

The capital may be used for acquisitions, strategic initiatives, reducing debt, or general corporate purposes.

What is included in the resale registration statement?

The resale registration statement relates to 18,102,286 common shares held by affiliates that are not freely tradable.

Does Okeanis Eco Tankers plan to use the shelf registration immediately?

Okeanis Eco Tankers has no present intention to utilize the shelf registration statement.

Where can I find the registration statements filed by Okeanis Eco Tankers?

Both registration statements can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (the “Company” or “OET”) (NYSE:ECO / OSE:OET), announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 on May 7, 2025. The shelf registration statement will enable the Company to more quickly and efficiently raise capital in the future. It provides for up to $500,000,000 in capital, which may be used for, among other things, potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, reducing outstanding debt or other general corporate purposes. In addition, the Company also filed with the SEC a separate “resale” registration statement on Form F-3 relating to the resale of up to 18,102,286 common shares that are beneficially held by affiliates of the Company and that are otherwise currently not freely tradable in the United States without limitations. Each registration statement on Form F-3 may be found on the SEC’s website (



http://www.sec.gov



).





The Company has no present intention to utilize the shelf registration statement, and has received no indication whether the Company’s affiliates are planning to sell any of their shares in the Company that are registered under the “resale” registration statement on Form F-3.







About OET







OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements”, including as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including as described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities; risks associated with pandemics, including effects on demand for oil and other products transported by tankers and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



