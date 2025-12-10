Is Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 122 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECO's full-year earnings has moved 47.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ECO has returned about 70% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, International Seaways (INSW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.8%.

For International Seaways, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.5% so far this year, so ECO is performing better in this area. International Seaways is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. and International Seaways as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.