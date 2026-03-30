Is Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 114 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECO's full-year earnings has moved 74% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ECO has returned about 47.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 2.4%. As we can see, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). The stock has returned 15.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.5% so far this year, meaning that ECO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #208. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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