Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 29.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.47 in the previous session. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has gained 45.4% since the start of the year compared to the 15.5% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 33.3% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 18, 2026, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. reported EPS of $1.78 versus consensus estimate of $1.3.

For the current fiscal year, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is expected to post earnings of $4.35 per share on $332.81 in revenues. This represents a 15.38% change in EPS on a 1.8% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.26 per share on $332.95 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -2.07% and 0.04%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.7X versus its peer group's average of 4.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ECO Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ECO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is EuroDry (EDRY). EDRY has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. EuroDry beat our consensus estimate by 11.54%, and for the current fiscal year, EDRY is expected to post earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $60.76 million.

Shares of EuroDry have gained 37.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 6.56X and a P/CF of 8.88X.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is in the top 24% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ECO and EDRY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

