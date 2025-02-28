Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. announces Q4 2024 dividend of USD 0.35 per share, ex-dividend dates set for exchanges.

Quiver AI Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (OET) announced a Q4 2024 dividend of USD 0.35 per common share, with the shares becoming ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange as of February 28, 2025, and on the New York Stock Exchange starting March 3, 2025. OET is a prominent international tanker company engaged in the transportation of crude oil and refined products, and operates a fleet of modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax and VLCC tankers. The announcement also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations and potential risks, urging caution in interpreting these forecasts due to possible changes in market conditions, financial performance, and other uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The company has announced a dividend of USD 0.35 per common share, signaling financial stability and shareholder returns.

The shares will be traded ex-dividend on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, potentially increasing market visibility and attracting more investors.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. operates a modern fleet of scrubber-fitted tankers, indicating a commitment to environmentally friendly shipping practices and compliance with industry regulations.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend may indicate that the company is currently prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term growth strategies.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests potential instability or uncertainty in the company's financial outlook, which could deter investors.

The extensive disclaimer about forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's ability to achieve its projections, indicating higher risks for investors.

FAQ

What is the dividend announced by Okeanis Eco Tankers for Q4 2024?

Okeanis Eco Tankers announced a dividend of USD 0.35 per common share for Q4 2024.

When will Okeanis Eco Tankers’ shares trade ex-dividend?

Shares will trade ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange starting February 28, 2025, and on the NYSE from March 3, 2025.

Where is Okeanis Eco Tankers listed?

Okeanis Eco Tankers is listed on the Oslo Børs under the symbol OET and on the NYSE under the symbol ECO.

Who can I contact for more information about Okeanis Eco Tankers?

For inquiries, contact Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO, at +30 210 480 4200 or ir@okeanisecotankers.com.

What type of vessels does Okeanis Eco Tankers operate?

Okeanis Eco Tankers operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight VLCC tankers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $ECO stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the key information relating to Q4 2024 dividend announced by Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ("OET" or the "Company") (NYSE: ECO / OSE: OET) on February 19, 2025. The Company's shares will be traded ex dividend USD 0.35 per common share on the Oslo Stock Exchange from today, February 28, 2025 and on the New York Stock Exchange from March 3, 2025.







Contacts









Company:







Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO





Tel: +30 210 480 4200





ir@okeanisecotankers.com







Investor Relations / Media Contact:







Nicolas Bornozis, President





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169





Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566





okeanisecotankers@capitallink.com







About OET







OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements”, including as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including as described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities; risks associated with pandemics, including effects on demand for oil and other products transported by tankers and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.