Okeanis Eco Tankers Aims at Fleet Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ ECO fleet expansion strategy reflects a disciplined and forward-looking approach to capital allocation, operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness in the shipping space.

The company owns one of the youngest fleets, consisting of modern scrubber-fitted VLCCs and Suezmax tankers. Scrubbers permit vessels to burn cheaper fuel while remaining compliant with environmental regulations. Charterers are preferring fuel-efficient vessels, supporting utilization and pricing power.

The company focuses exclusively on modern ECO-design tankers equipped with advanced fuel-saving technologies and exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers), enabling lower operating costs and improved environmental performance. This strategy has allowed Okeanis Eco Tankers to differentiate itself by combining strong commercial performance with a fleet that is well-positioned to meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations and customer requirements.

In November 2025, Okeanis Eco Tankers acquired two resale newbuilding Suezmax tankers from Daehan Shipbuilding, each purchased for approximately $97 million and scheduled for delivery in 2026. To fund the $194 million transaction, the company completed a $115 million equity offering and subsequently secured vessel-specific financing facilities, demonstrating its commitment to disciplined growth while preserving financial flexibility.

The vessels expand Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Suezmax fleet by roughly one-third and further strengthen its portfolio of modern, scrubber-fitted ECO tankers. These acquisitions are accretive to shareholders and consistent with its long-term strategy of investing in high-quality, fuel-efficient assets that enhance fleet competitiveness and support sustainable earnings generation.

Taking a Look at the Fleet Expansion Strategies of Other Shipping Companies

Euroseas ESEA has been expanding its fleet and securing long-term charter contracts, thereby ensuring a stable revenue stream. Recently, Euroseas inked a contract for the construction of two specialized 2,800 teu, high-reefer containerships to be built at Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, in China. Both vessels will be built to EEDI Phase 3 and IMO NOx Tier III standards, and with more than 1,000 reefer plugs, they are optimized for high-reefer density trades, providing increased capacity for refrigerated cargo, a trade with growing demand. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in June and August 2028.

Global Ship Lease GSL is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. At the end of 2025, Global Ship Lease had 71 vessels in its fleet. Global Ship Lease is benefiting from the continued market demand and a limited supply of flexible mid-size and smaller containerships.

ECO’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ECO have gained in double digits over the past six months. Courtesy of the upbeat performance, ECO’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry over the same time frame.

6- Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ECO trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 6.76X. The stock is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 has remained stable in the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ECO's Zacks Rank

ECO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.