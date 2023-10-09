OKE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.49, changing hands as high as $65.51 per share. ONEOK Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKE's low point in its 52 week range is $52.47 per share, with $71.5737 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.45. The OKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

