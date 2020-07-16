OKCoin Joins Coinbase in Supplying Oracle Feed for DeFi Project Compound

OKCoin has launched a new API feed for the decentralized finance (DeFi) space that has already been picked up by lender Compound.

The San Francisco-based exchange said Wednesday that OKCoin Oracle would provide on-chain data for DeFi products and features.

As a liquid and regulated trading platform, OKCoin said its cryptographically signed price feed would be accurate, adding it would also verify and guarantee the dataâs reliability.

San Francisco-based exchange Coinbase unveiled its own price feed plugin for the DeFi space in April.

Like Coinbaseâs, OKCoinâs feed has been incorporated into the oracle system launched last August by Compound.

Known as the Open Price Feed System, Compounds oracle relies on data providers to effectively share data on-chain.

Rival oracle system ChainLink works broadly along the same lines, although it rewards third-party entities with LINK tokens for providing accurate data, and takes them away again when they donât.

OKCoin was founded by Star Xu, who is also the founder of the separate exchange OKEx, which is based in Hong Kong.

