OKCoin, BitMEX Sponsor Bitcoin Core Developer Amiti Uttarwar
Crypto exchanges OKCoin and BitMEX recently partnered to sponsor a prolific open-source Bitcoin Core contributor, Amiti Uttarwar.
Uttarwar is an alumna of Coinbase, the bitcoin custody startup Xapo and the Chaincode Labs residency. Over the past two years, sheâs quickly become one of the industryâs most sought-after developers. According to Chaincode residency organizer Adam Jonas, Uttarwarâs work is focused on improving the privacy of bitcoin transactions.Â Â
âShe is redesigning transaction rebroadcasts to prevent spy nodes from being able to map IP addresses to transaction broadcasts,â Jonas said, describing Uttarwarâs work involving internet protocols.Â
Bitcoin Core contributor Gleb Naumenko, who also received a grant from BitMEX, estimated Uttarwar is now one of roughly 21 full-time Bitcoin Core developers, out of 57 full-time developers, focused on open-source bitcoin projects at companies such as Lightning Labs and Blockstream.Â
âOnly the most responsible users understand the importance of âroadsâ and support their development,â Naumenko said, describing public goods Bitcoin funding. âI see many benefits in responsibility-based, non-forcible dev funding. It turned out that by 2020 we have several responsible ecosystem members like that.â
The 2020 grant for Uttarwar, worth roughly $150,000, will allow her to continue working on privacy tech related to bitcoin.Â
âBacking independent developers continues to be a priority for us as we seek to contribute to the long-term success and proliferation of the Bitcoin network,â OKCoin CEO Hong Fang said in a statement.Â
In the same press statement, which estimated only 40 developers are focused on bitcoin full time, BitMEX CTO Sam Reed added that âfunding important work like Amitiâs improves the functionality of Bitcoin Core for everyone.â
âHer recent work adjusting how Bitcoin Core rebroadcasts unconfirmed transactions has improved Bitcoinâs privacy, a critical aspect of the protocol,â Reed said.Â
In addition to the main privacy-tech project, Uttarwar said she is also working to improve the ability to test peer-to-peer connections, plus spending âa lot of time reviewing pull requests, mentoring people and educating people on technical fundamentalsâ with blog posts and comics.Â
âThe way I spend my energy and priority is being involved in Bitcoin Core. Beyond that Iâm just excited about bitcoin and I like sharing the things Iâve learned with people,â she said. âItâs about what I uniquely can offer.âÂ
Sheâs been working to reduce the leak of identifying information during bitcoin transactions. This isnât necessary for bitcoin to function because leaked information is seen as waste.Â
âI want to continue making bitcoin more robust, more private and more scalable,â she said.
