OKCoin, BitMEX Sponsor Bitcoin Core Developer Amiti Uttarwar

Crypto exchanges OKCoin and BitMEX recently partnered to sponsor a prolific open-source Bitcoin Core contributor, Amiti Uttarwar.

Uttarwar is an alumna of Coinbase, the bitcoin custody startup Xapo and the Chaincode Labs residency. Over the past two years, sheâs quickly become one of the industryâs most sought-after developers. According to Chaincode residency organizer Adam Jonas, Uttarwarâs work is focused on improving the privacy of bitcoin transactions.Â Â

âShe is redesigning transaction rebroadcasts to prevent spy nodes from being able to map IP addresses to transaction broadcasts,â Jonas said, describing Uttarwarâs work involving internet protocols.Â

Bitcoin Core contributor Gleb Naumenko, who also received a grant from BitMEX, estimated Uttarwar is now one of roughly 21 full-time Bitcoin Core developers, out of 57 full-time developers, focused on open-source bitcoin projects at companies such as Lightning Labs and Blockstream.Â

âOnly the most responsible users understand the importance of âroadsâ and support their development,â Naumenko said, describing public goods Bitcoin funding. âI see many benefits in responsibility-based, non-forcible dev funding. It turned out that by 2020 we have several responsible ecosystem members like that.â

The 2020 grant for Uttarwar, worth roughly $150,000, will allow her to continue working on privacy tech related to bitcoin.Â

âBacking independent developers continues to be a priority for us as we seek to contribute to the long-term success and proliferation of the Bitcoin network,â OKCoin CEO Hong Fang said in a statement.Â

In the same press statement, which estimated only 40 developers are focused on bitcoin full time, BitMEX CTO Sam Reed added that âfunding important work like Amitiâs improves the functionality of Bitcoin Core for everyone.â

âHer recent work adjusting how Bitcoin Core rebroadcasts unconfirmed transactions has improved Bitcoinâs privacy, a critical aspect of the protocol,â Reed said.Â

In addition to the main privacy-tech project, Uttarwar said she is also working to improve the ability to test peer-to-peer connections, plus spending âa lot of time reviewing pull requests, mentoring people and educating people on technical fundamentalsâ with blog posts and comics.Â

âThe way I spend my energy and priority is being involved in Bitcoin Core. Beyond that Iâm just excited about bitcoin and I like sharing the things Iâve learned with people,â she said. âItâs about what I uniquely can offer.âÂ

Sheâs been working to reduce the leak of identifying information during bitcoin transactions. This isnât necessary for bitcoin to function because leaked information is seen as waste.Â

âI want to continue making bitcoin more robust, more private and more scalable,â she said.

